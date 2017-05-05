The College of the North Atlantic has confirmed it is suspending seven programs in September because of low enrolment, resulting in the elimination of 11 permanent positions.

Sources say some temporary employees will also be affected.

A college spokesman said more details about the cuts will be revealed later on Friday.

CBC News has confirmed one of the programs on the chopping block is the construction industrial electrician program at the St. Anthony campus.

"We didn't have the numbers to justify the offering," said a spokesperson.

Sources say there are five students currently enrolled in the program, though enrolment in recent years has been "near capacity."

The loss of the electrical program means three positions at the St. Anthony campus are being cut. One of the workers is eligible for retirement, while the other two have bumping rights.

Meanwhile, the college spokesperson said five programs that were slated for suspension have been saved because of increasing enrolment.

The cuts come just days after the release of a modernization plan, which revealed some serious problems at the college, which has 17 campuses in Newfoundland and Labrador and one in Qatar.

The plan envisions, among other things, a streamlined college system that offers programming to the needs of the marketplace.