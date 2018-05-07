Instructor cuts at CNA hurting rural towns, union says

The union that represents teaching staff at the College of the North Atlantic says 13 instructors have been laid off at rural campuses, mostly in industrial trades programs.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Public and Private Employees (NAPE) said Monday that the layoffs are happening because of declining enrolment, not budget cuts.

According to NAPE, six people have been let go in office administration and process operations engineering technology courses at Corner Brook.

Four of the laid off instructors were at the Burin campus, teaching instrumentation and controls, metal fabrication and sheet metal programs.

Three others were teaching construction and electrical in Bonavista and Bay St. George.

"These campuses, these programs, and these good jobs are integral parts of the economic structure of rural Newfoundland and Labrador. Each cut has a ripple effect on the local economy," said NAPE president Jerry Earle in a news release.

According to Earle, there have been dozens of faculty laid off in the past five years, mostly at rural campuses.

He said the college should do a better job of promoting programs at those campuses.

"They should be engaging with their frontline staff, faculty, and their union on ways to mitigate impact, create and attract new programs, and improve enrolment and program delivery."

There were 5,482 students enrolled at CNA last year, down 4.7 per cent from 2013. Numbers provided by CNA show the Bonavista campus had only 18 students enrolled last year, while the Baie Verte campus had 15.

In May of 2017, the college suspended seven programs and cut 11 permanent positions along with 34 contractual staff because of declining numbers.

A review of college operations last year identified academic planning shortfalls, as well as a need to modernize programs and courses offered.