Gaggle of folks looking for the perfect collective noun for Newfoundlanders

Singer Alan Doyle is searching for the perfect collective noun for Newfoundlanders.

What do you call a group of Newfoundlanders? Alan Doyle wants to know

CBC News ·
How about a chased ace of Newfoundlanders, as seen in the Goulds area of St. John's? (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

A tinker of Newfoundlanders?

A pride of Newfoundlanders?

Or maybe an exploit of Newfoundlanders would be best.

Singer Alan Doyle — a Doyle of Newfoundlanders? — is looking for the perfect collective noun for Newfoundlanders.

His Hollywood pal Russell Crowe had a few strong suggestions.

And Crowe isn't the only one with a few good ideas. A gaggle of folks have chimed in with suggestions since Doyle's tweet Monday morning.

Ranging from a "lament" of Newfoundlanders to an "awesome" of Newfoundlanders, the suggestions provide a bit of insight into how people are feeling about the future of their province and their connection to the place.

