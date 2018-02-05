A tinker of Newfoundlanders?

A pride of Newfoundlanders?

Or maybe an exploit of Newfoundlanders would be best.

Singer Alan Doyle — a Doyle of Newfoundlanders? — is looking for the perfect collective noun for Newfoundlanders.

What do we call a gang of Newfoundlanders clambered around the gate of the late, late last flight home? A school of Newfoundlanders? A herd? A crew? We should have a word for it, I figure. —@alanthomasdoyle

His Hollywood pal Russell Crowe had a few strong suggestions.

I’m having fun thinking about a collective noun for Newfoundlanders ...<br>A chorus of..<br>A kitchen ..<br>A rink..<br>A bay ..<br>A tinker ..<br>A Joe..<br>A trawler..<br>A signal ..<br>A Leif.. <br>An exploit..<br>A spear ..<br>A tongue.. <a href="https://t.co/6Dub4bot3Q">https://t.co/6Dub4bot3Q</a> —@russellcrowe

And Crowe isn't the only one with a few good ideas. A gaggle of folks have chimed in with suggestions since Doyle's tweet Monday morning.

A lament of Newfoundlanders —@CochraneCBC

Ranging from a "lament" of Newfoundlanders to an "awesome" of Newfoundlanders, the suggestions provide a bit of insight into how people are feeling about the future of their province and their connection to the place.

Though now that I think about it for more than 10 seconds, it’s definitely a bay of Nflders. For the teeming size of it and the sound it makes moaning for home. —@petieb

Homesick? I know I would be if I had to travel for work or otherwise —@kristadani85

Def a ‘tide of Newfoundlanders’! I recall waiting to catch the red-eye out of Fort Mac: when boarding was announced, watching the bar at Earls empty out was like watching the tide rushing in! 😉 —@Kirstys_Kettle

A cuddle ...... full of warmth and loved by all. —@beanie1503

A gander of course —@MeldrumMarjorie