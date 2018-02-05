Gaggle of folks looking for the perfect collective noun for Newfoundlanders
What do you call a group of Newfoundlanders? Alan Doyle wants to know
A tinker of Newfoundlanders?
A pride of Newfoundlanders?
Or maybe an exploit of Newfoundlanders would be best.
Singer Alan Doyle — a Doyle of Newfoundlanders? — is looking for the perfect collective noun for Newfoundlanders.
What do we call a gang of Newfoundlanders clambered around the gate of the late, late last flight home? A school of Newfoundlanders? A herd? A crew? We should have a word for it, I figure.—@alanthomasdoyle
His Hollywood pal Russell Crowe had a few strong suggestions.
I’m having fun thinking about a collective noun for Newfoundlanders ...<br>A chorus of..<br>A kitchen ..<br>A rink..<br>A bay ..<br>A tinker ..<br>A Joe..<br>A trawler..<br>A signal ..<br>A Leif.. <br>An exploit..<br>A spear ..<br>A tongue.. <a href="https://t.co/6Dub4bot3Q">https://t.co/6Dub4bot3Q</a>—@russellcrowe
And Crowe isn't the only one with a few good ideas. A gaggle of folks have chimed in with suggestions since Doyle's tweet Monday morning.
A lament of Newfoundlanders—@CochraneCBC
Ranging from a "lament" of Newfoundlanders to an "awesome" of Newfoundlanders, the suggestions provide a bit of insight into how people are feeling about the future of their province and their connection to the place.
Though now that I think about it for more than 10 seconds, it’s definitely a bay of Nflders. For the teeming size of it and the sound it makes moaning for home.—@petieb
Homesick? I know I would be if I had to travel for work or otherwise—@kristadani85
Def a ‘tide of Newfoundlanders’! I recall waiting to catch the red-eye out of Fort Mac: when boarding was announced, watching the bar at Earls empty out was like watching the tide rushing in! 😉—@Kirstys_Kettle
A cuddle ...... full of warmth and loved by all.—@beanie1503
A gander of course—@MeldrumMarjorie
A <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TIME?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TIME</a>—@DPJH66
Scrunchion of Newfoundlanders? Did I spell scrunchion right?—@slly68