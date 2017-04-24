Wabush Mayor Colin Vardy says he's not looking to run again in the municipal elections this fall.

Vardy was mayor of the western Labrador community during a tumultuous period of time, given the downturn in the iron ore industry and the closure of Wabush Mines.

"A lot has changed since being elected as mayor. I now have a two-year-old son, I'm just as good as married and I have some new things going on with my business," Vardy said.

With a four year commitment, Vardy said he's not sure he's up to taking on all of the responsibilities that come with holding the town's top job — and balance that with his changed family and business status.

"I need some time for my family, I need some time for my son and I certainly need some time for myself," he told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

"If I can't give 100 per cent, I'd rather not be involved. And it's already getting to the point where it's hard for me to give 100 per cent."

However, Vardy said he is toying with the idea of staying on as a town councillor.

'The right decision'

Being a municipal politician while neighbours and friends were losing their jobs and homes was a challenge for Vardy.

Colin Vardy says it's been a tough time to be the mayor of Wabush, given the downturn in the iron ore industry and the closure of Wabush Mines. (CBC)

He said looking back, he's not sure he knew what he was getting into when he first took on the role, adding it's not just the regular administrative duties, but also various social demands on his time.

"In the early days when it was just me and I was in a new relationship, it was much easier. But now that I have a child, I really have to balance. Do I go to a puck drop for a hockey game or do I read my son a book tonight?" he said.

"This is the right decision for probably everyone involved."

Vardy advises anyone interested in running for mayor to take a serious look at the kind of time required to commit to the role, and recommends putting trust in town councillors and managers.