2nd Calder Cup win sweet for Newfoundlander Colin Greening

Newfoundlander Colin Greening was celebrating Friday, part of a team that is tops in the American Hockey League.

Greening and the Toronto Marlies won the Calder Cup Thursday, defeating the Texas Stars 6-1.

It may not be the trophy every minor hockey player dreams of, but Greening, who has played in the NHL, isn't downplaying the win.

"To come out on top, especially in front of our hometown fans, is incredible," said Greening, 32, who described the grueling, seven-game series.

Greening, far left, celebrates with his teammates after their Thursday night win. (CBC)

After years of playing hard, being traded and put on waivers, he said he's learned a lesson about professional hockey.

"To win something — anything — is incredibly hard."

Not his first Calder Cup

Greening dreamed of being a hockey star from the time he could lace up his skates and was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the 2005 entry draft and made his NHL debut six years later.

In between, he spent four years playing college hockey at Cornell University and had a stint with Ottawa's farm team, the Binghampton Senators, winning his first Calder Cup in 2011.

For the past two years Greening has been with the Toronto franchise and is now assistant captain with the Marlies.

Marlies defeat Texas Stars 6-1 to capture the American Hockey League title. 2:25

"Just to have that win again. It's incredible," he told CBC Television's Here & Now.

Greening said he Facetimed his parents as he skated around the ice with the Calder Cup so they could share in the excitement.

"It was a real special moment."

