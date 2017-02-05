With a significant cold snap across Newfoundland and Labrador, city crews in St. John's are battling the temperatures to repair two water main breaks on Sunday as up to 15 centimetres of snow and high winds are forecast for Monday.

Environment Canada issued a winter storm warning just before 4 p.m. Sunday for the Avalon Peninsula and southwest coast through the interior up to Green Bay-White Bay.

Hazardous winter conditions are expected early Monday morning with snow set to change to rain near noon.

A special weather statement is in effect for the rest of the island, with snow expected to begin over southwestern Newfoundland Sunday night and spread across the remainder by Monday morning.

Sunday morning update on our incoming system.

Significant snow & strong winds looking set for many on Monday: https://t.co/sABxLoiq0R#nlwx pic.twitter.com/sEhc8pQZWt — @ryansnoddon

Cold causes trouble

A water main broke on Bennett Avenue at Beaumont Street in the centre city area early Sunday, while a main at Water Street between Beck's Cove and Queen Street broke just before noon.

St. John's Councillor Danny Breen says it's rare for the city to have to deal with two breaks at once.

"It's just bad timing," said Breen.

"We do have a fair number of water main breaks this time of year — freeze and thaw is a pretty big issue — but certainly with really cold temperatures like this, it happens."

Breen said the cold also makes finding and fixing the problems more challenging.

"Cold weather is difficult, of course, in dealing with repairing the water main, and as well, leads to the cause of the break at times," he said,

Breen said crews expect to have water up and running by 7 p.m. Sunday but in the meantime, residents in the area may experience loss of water, low water pressure or discoloured water, and should run cold water until it clears.

On the west coast of Newfoundland, Sunday's cold temperatures forced part of Marble Mountain Ski Resort to close.

11:09 am, UPDATE

DUE TO EXTREME COLD the Lightning Express and Black Moriah are shutting down and the Newfie Bullet lift will open. — @SkiMarble

Parts of Labrador were under extreme cold warnings Saturday into midday Sunday.

It was so cold in Wabush, they broke a record.

Environment Canada meteorologist Rodney Barney said Saturday's low of – 45.4 C beat the old Feb. 4 record of – 40.6 C set in 2015.