Coding for kids: Gov't announces money to teach students computer programming

The provincial government Monday announced $400,000 in funding aimed to get Newfoundland and Labrador students computer coding.

The Department of Tourism, Culture, Industry and Innovation is providing $250,000 for the non-profit Brilliant Labs to provide students with "hands-on participation" in activities focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Brilliant Labs is based in New Brunswick, but the work will be done by employees based in Newfoundland.

Meanwhile, the Department of Education and Early Childhood Development is spending $150,000 on school resources, including two mobile teaching positions to support Brilliant Labs' work teaching coding — essentially, programming — to students.

At a press conference at Elizabeth Park Elementary School on Monday morning, Kendra MacDonald, chair and acting CEO of the Newfoundland and Labrador Association of Technology Industries, said the funding is an important step in equipping students for the jobs of the future.

"Technology and certainly coding is a language that's as important to learn as English in terms of our school system," she said. "We simply don't have it right now, accessible to all."

Never too early for students

And it's never too soon to start teaching children, she said.

"You look at the studies and how quickly you start to form your opinions about what you want to do when you grow up, what you can and you can't do, so I think the earlier you can get the children exposed, the better the chance that they'll be able to envision themselves in a career in technology and start to build on those skills."

The students already seem to be ahead of the adults, according to Education Minister Dale Kirby.

"We were playing a little game back there with one of the robots, and the Grade 5 girls, who were showing me how it all operates, gave the robots a nitro boost and made it go very fast," he said. "This announcement today is very much like a nitro boost to get this really moving in the province."

Jeff Willson, Brilliant Labs' executive director, said high-tech businesses are a way to retain people in Newfoundland and Labrador.