Shots fired near campfire by Cochrane Pond

Bullets flew in an otherwise serene setting on the outskirts of St. John's on Sunday afternoon, with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary looking for the culprit.

Three people were having a campfire near Cochrane Pond when they heard gunshots.

They took cover when they heard several shots fired in rapid succession, and coming closer to them each time.

When they returned to their truck, they discovered it had been hit three or four times, smashing out two lights.

The RNC impounded the truck to look for evidence.

No arrests have been made, and no one was hurt.