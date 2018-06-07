City of St. John's shuts down Cochrane Pond campground over safety concerns

The City of St. John's has shut down the Cochrane Pond Family Campground, saying it's not safe enough to operate,

The municipality shut the RV park down Thursday.

"Issues of fire and life safety, originally brought to the attention of the [St. John's Regional Fire] department at the end of last summer, have not been addressed in the off-season, nor have issues related to waste management, electrical deficiencies and septic systems," reads a press release from the City.

…Campers appear to be converted to dwellings and changes have been made to recreational vehicles that make them unmovable. - City of St. John's press release

"Furthermore, City inspectors have concerns about the potential that campers appear to be converted to dwellings and changes have been made to recreational vehicles that make them unmovable."

The release says closure notices have been posted around the premises.

It also says campers will be allowed to retrieve personal property, but will not be allowed to visit overnight until the identified "life safety and public health issues" have been rectified.

Fire Chief Sherry Colford says she has concerns about the potential for a fire that can't be managed safely due to lack of proper access. (Submitted)

"Our primary concern at this point is the condition of the road and the lack of a secondary access, which could result in a fire that cannot be managed safely," fire Chief Sherry Colford is quoted as saying in the city's release.

"We cannot permit this campground to continue to operate until it is safe to do so from a fire prevention and protection perspective, both for campers and for first responders."

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador