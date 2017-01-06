A 22-year-old man, believed to be intoxicated by drugs, was arrested Thursday night in his trashed Grand Falls-Windsor motel room.

The RCMP said Friday that cocaine and cash were found after police responded to a "disturbance" complaint at the motel. The man was found inside a room, where a TV was smashed and other furniture was broken, according to Cpl. Doug Hewitt.

Police responded at about 11 p.m. The man was arrested for mischief for damaging the motel room, but police then found a "quantity of cocaine."

The St. John's man is charged with mischief, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and breach of court orders.

Hewitt couldn't say how much cocaine was found, but added "there's enough to support the charge for possession for the purpose of trafficking."

The suspect will appear in court in March.