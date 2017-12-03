The RCMP have made a cocaine bust in Sheshatshiu, Labrador.

A combined investigation with the Labrador District general investigative section and Goose Bay police dog services resulted in the search of a residence in the community Friday.

Police say they seized a significant amount of cocaine, a large quantity of Canadian currency, and ammunition.

A 53-year-old Goose Bay man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine, trafficking cocaine, and contravention of a lifetime weapons prohibition. He is in police custody awaiting a court appearance.

