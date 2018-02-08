The Canadian Coast Guard patrol ship Cygnus is heading to St. John's after taking on water, 260 nautical miles east of the island.

The vessel started taking on water Thursday morning, said the Coast Guard's assistant commissioner for Atlantic Canada, Wade Spurrell.

He said the crew was on fishery patrol outside the 200-mile limit when alarms alerted them to water leaking around the ship's propeller shaft, and the decision was made to return to port.



It's unclear how much water got into the vessel.

Pumps were used to get rid of the water and they were subsequently shutoff. No further water has been reported getting into the ship.

As of Thursday evening, Spurrell said an offshore supply ship, Atlantic Kingfisher, was escorting the vessel.

Coast Guard ship Sir Wilfred Grenfell is en-route to meet up with the vessels and accompany the Cygnus back to port.

Spurrell said the 21 crew are safe and the situation stable.

The Cygnus is expected back in port in St. John's around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

"We've got everything lined up for the vessel's arrival, and we hope to get on this as quickly as we can and determine the cause and start to address the problems," said Spurrell.