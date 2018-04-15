Arena jam-packed for Osmond performance, skating coach's surprise

As Kaetlyn Osmond stood centre ice at the arena bearing her name in Marystown Saturday, a crowd of young skaters watched on with aspirations of one day being in the same position.

More than 1,000 people — including the Osmond family — packed into the Kaetlyn Osmond Arena to watch the Ice Crystal figure skating club's show, which featured two performances from the world champion.

Another superb performance from <a href="https://twitter.com/kaetlyn_23?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@kaetlyn_23</a> in front of hometown fans in <a href="https://twitter.com/TownofMarystown?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TownofMarystown</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/CBCNL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCNL</a> <a href="https://t.co/VG2E3yxu52">pic.twitter.com/VG2E3yxu52</a> —@Fred_Hutton

Having lived in Alberta for 16 years herself, onlooker Denica Foote knows the feeling of returning home to Marystown after a long stretch on the west coast of the country.

To watch Osmond perform was a "dream come true," Foote said.

"It was amazing. I got to see her practice sometimes at the West Edmonton Mall."

A young girl waits to watch performances at the Kaetlyn Osmond arena in Marystown. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

While Osmond dazzled with her two flawless performances, the crowd seemed just as enthused to watch some up-and-coming skaters — some so young they were helped to the ice by older members of the club.

Coach given surprise performance

Karen Jones, who is celebrating 10 years coaching the Ice Crystal club, was surprised with a performance by her pupils.

The group brought a teary-eyed Jones to the centre of the rink and skated around to A Thousand Suns by Hey Rosetta!

"I had no clue they were doing this behind the scenes at all," Jones said after the show, holding a bouquet of flowers in her arms.

Coach Karen Jones is surprised by a performance celebrating ten years of coaching in Marystown <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cbcnl?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cbcnl</a> <a href="https://t.co/MMn5imvA3z">pic.twitter.com/MMn5imvA3z</a> —@arianakelland

"I'm so proud of these skaters from where they were to where they are right now. When I look back and think, gosh these kids are a reflection of me, my work and my dedication to these skaters."

Jones said she has no doubt there are other budding Osmond's in the group.

As for the world champion and Olympian, Osmond is heading to Conception Bay South Sunday morning before jetting to Toronto.

She will return next weekend to perform in Corner Brook and Grand Falls-Windsor.