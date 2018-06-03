Love thy neighbour? Co-housing development planned for Portugal Cove

A woman living in Portugal Cove-St. Phillips has an ambitious plan to create a co-housing development, but don't call it a commune.

Wendy Reid-Fairhust has long wondered what it would be like to live closely with people and get to know her neighbours better.

They could share meals, lawn mowers, skills and more.

"I'm a mom, my husband works away most of the summer and I try to run my own business," she told CBC Radio's On The Go on Friday.

"I need a village around me, so I decided I would pursue this co-housing."

Armed with the idea, which she learned about while pursuing an undergraduate degree in environmental design, she applied for and won a grant with the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) to study its feasibility.

Looking for buyers

Reid-Fairhurst says the plan is to build 20 privately owned homes on a shared piece of property in the Portugal Cove area.

The price per units is still being discussed, but on paper, Reid-Fairhurst says she's looking at a $250,000 per unit budget.

"We are trying to do it within the traditional North American model. So we all have our own jobs, it's just a way of how you set up your space to foster the community piece that we seem to be missing," said Reid-Fairhurst.

Don't expect a hippie commune. Fairhurst says the co-housing development will be North American style. (Mombas at en.wikipedia)

She thinks it will help make day to day life less lonely.

"I live on a great little cul-de-sac with 10 houses, but I don't really know my neighbours because there's no reason for us to meet," said Reid-Fairhurst.

She also wants to look at the co-housing model to see if it would fit with more affordable housing.

"Over the last 2 years I've been really trying to talk about it with as many people as I can because this is such a valuable project."

Reid-Fairhurst said this will be the first co-housing development in Eastern Canada.

The next step is to secure land and construction financing, and she said she hopes to get a financial commitment from interested individuals this summer.