Slowing market gives new opportunity for home ownership in St. John's area

A new housing report that shows a slowing of the market in St. John's may not necessarily be bad news, especially for those hoping to buy their own home.

Fuelled by high oil prices and a booming economy, housing prices in the St. John's area skyrocketed and new home construction was booming between 2005 and 2014.

But, a new report from the Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) shows that average prices are down 10 per cent and new home construction has plummeted 60 percent from its peak in 2012.

While it sounds gloomy, Chris Janes, a senior analyst with CMHC, said the market has opened up opportunities for those who couldn't afford home ownership during the boom.

"It's typically the semi-detached, row house triplex that we're seeing a lot more of now," Janes said.

"Those units are typically priced under $300,000 so they're appealing to first-time buyers, millennials, retirees as well in some cases."

Homes under $300K

Some home developers have been nimble enough to shift gears quickly to meet a growing need, moving away from single detached homes.

Gibraltar Development is one company that's catering to the lower price point with attached houses.

"We are halfway through our project. It's 41 homes and we have over half of them pre-sold," Craig Foley, vice-president of Gibraltar Development, said of a new development in Mount Pearl.

"They say the market is slow out there, but in that particular price point it has gone really well for us."

Chris Janes, senior analyst with Canadian Mortgage and Housing Corporation, says there has been a steep decline in new home construction since 2014. (Gary Locke/CBC)

Similarly, Karwood Homes has also changed the way it does business and has a large development in Paradise with homes under $300,000.

Not all builders have been able to keep up, however.

Some have gone out of business while others have refocused on renovations to older homes, Janes said.

Randy Oram, who works for Karwood Homes and is also with the Canadian Home Builders' Association, said it can be more challenging for smaller companies.

"It's a little bit more difficult sometimes for a small builder or a developer who has lots or infrastructure already in the ground to change and adapt quicker," Oram said.

Homebuyers program

In a pre-budget announcement Monday, the government said it would put $1 million into a home purchase program.

It will provide grants of $3,000 to individuals and families to go toward the down payment of a home valued at less than $400,000 (including HST).

The promise of opening up the housing market to more buyers is seen as a double win.

Tom Osborne, Newfoundland and Labrador's minister of finance, speaks at a home ownership program announcement in Paradise on Monday. (Eddy Kennedy/CBC)

"There's a great deal of employment provided through new home market construction," said Finance Minister Tom Osborne.

"So it not only boosts the new home market but it also will provide a stimulus for employment in that market as well."

Some builders are already taking advantage, with Gibraltar Homes promising to match the government's grant —

making the most of a market that's expected to stay stagnant for the foreseeable future.