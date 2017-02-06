A group committed to horseback riding and horse boarding will now have to look for a new location or be forced to close the stables.

Sources have told CBC News that the year-to-year lease Clovelly Stables has on a large parcel of land in Logy Bay will end in August.

The not-for-profit group has been around for a few decades and offers stall services for up to 47 horses; animals whose owners could be looking for a new home this summer.

According to Clovelly Stables website, the group's mission is "to service the community by welcoming all ages, incomes, backgrounds and equestrian disciplines."

CBC reached out to the organization, but a spokesperson declined an interview request.