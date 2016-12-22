A close call on the Burin Peninsula on Thursday afternoon has left one driver shaking.

Donald Barker, a 30-year-old electrician from Clarenville, was commuting home on Thursday afternoon when a grey sedan drifted into his lane.

A quick reaction prevented a head-on collision on Route 210, just a few kilometres south of Swift Current.

The close call was captured on Barker's dash cam.

So this happened to me today. Around 4:10 on BP highway just south of mile hill heading north. #nltraffic rep'd to @RCMPNL. @590VOCM @CBCNL pic.twitter.com/NhiOqITHg7 — @donaldbarker709

"I have seen my fair share of stuff, but definitely nothing near serious as that," Barker told CBC News on Thursday night.

"It would have been a head-on collision. It would have been a big commotion there."

Barker said he just had time to turn his wheels, and the opposing driver was travelling at about 100 km/h when he drifted into his lane.

"There was no rhyme nor reason why he did it. He didn't swerve from anything, he just kinda drifted over there."

Barker said he's contacted the RCMP, and hopes his dash cam video might be able to help track down the other driver.

"I'm still shaking. That was two hours ago and I'm still kinda got a shake going here," he said Thursday night.