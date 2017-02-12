Two teens from St. John's are getting ready to head west and take on the best bouldering climbers in Canada.

Erinn Locke, 16, and Lily Dubrowski, 14, had to travel to Quebec to earn their spot at the 2017 Youth National Championships, and spent this past weekend in St. John's training for the event.

"It's pretty nerve-racking," Locke told CBC Saturday.

"But I have been getting more used to the idea as the days go on."

The fearless duo are doing something no other climbers from this province have.

"We've actually never had the opportunity before to qualify our athletes to go to nationals," coach Erin Boyd said.

"It's a first for us and we are really excited."

The young climbers will head to Vancouver this week. The competition starts Feb. 18.

"It's kind of scary," said Dubrowski.

"It's going to be really cool just to see everybody. I'm not expecting to do that well or anything, but I just want to see what it's like."

You can see the pair in action in the video above.