The 664 people who live in Isle aux Morts on the southwest coast of Newfoundland say losing their school would be losing the centre of the community.

"I don't know if there are words to describe it. I think it's the focal point of this town. It's a meeting place for this town," said Mayor Nelson Lillington.

Isle aux Morts is a fishing community on Newfoundland's southwest coast, home to about 664 people, according to the 2016 census. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

LeGallais Memorial, which has 47 students from kindergarten to Grade 9, is one of five schools the English School District is considering closing by September 2018.

Students from Isle aux Morts could be bused 19 kilometres to St. James Elementary and High School in Port aux Basques, or 11 kilometres to Grandy's River Collegiate in Burnt Islands.

Students such as Jesse Organ, who's 11, and in a classroom of 15 — in grades 5 to 7 — doesn't like the idea.

"I think I would rather stay in our school because we won't get to do all the stuff we do in our small school," he said.

Missing out

When the lunchtime bell rings at LeGallais, Jesse is picked up by his mom, who takes him home for a bowl of Spaghettios.

Eleven-year-old Jesse Organ worries he won't get enough attention from his teachers at a new school if LeGallais Memorial closes. (Colleen Connors/CBC )

The family talks about what it will be like if the school shuts its doors for good.

"You won't get to come home and get lunch. You won't get as much help because you are in a class with 30 people instead of just 15. Usually your teacher can help you in a small school. In a bigger school you wouldn't get that help," said Jesse.

Karen Organ frets about her son taking a bus over the twisted and rough snow-covered road to a new school, and worries about what he and the other kids will miss out on.

"They get a lot of extra help being a smaller group of kids," she said. "I feel if they move to a bigger school then that's help they are not going to get. I mean, they are going to be a number in a classroom. Right now everybody knows everybody."

Karen Organ says children from Isle aux Morts will miss out on a lot if they have to be bused to a nearby community. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

She worries her son will fall between the cracks.

"They will miss out on everything because there is no way for them to get home. They can't stay for extracurricular or extra help for tutoring and stuff like that," she said.

'I feel the school board has wronged us right from the start.' - Karen Organ



The English School District is currently conducting zone reviews in the region, and says that given the smaller population, some schools have to close, and LeGallais could be one of them.

The board predicts enrolment at the Isle aux Morts school will drop to 25 by 2026, and that closing it would save about $551,000 a year.

It will vote in February.

No say

"I feel the school board has wronged us right from the start," said Organ.

"They gave us two options — to go to Port aux Basques or Burnt Islands — to take our kids. The parents are fighting over which school rather than trying to fight to keep our school open. I feel like we weren't given that option to keep the school open."

The K-9 school in Isle aux Morts is a meeting place, and the hub of the small community, but enrolment in its four classrooms has dropped to 47 students. (Colleen Connors/CBC)

In Isle aux Morts, a community of homes and fishing boats, spread over rocky terrain, the big red school stands out from the rest of the buildings.

"There is a great sense of camaraderie around the students and the school. It's a special place for me. I was part of the first graduating class from LeGallais Memorial," said the mayor.

Mayor Nelson Lillington says people will move out of Isle aux Morts if the school closes. (Colleen Connors/ CBC )

Lillington said the town council will do everything to keep the school open.

He said losing the school could mean even fewer people in the already small, isolated place.

"It could have an effect on who moves here. Or people that are here, are they going to move out?" he mused.