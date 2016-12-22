It's not hard to find an ugly Christmas sweater on store shelves this year.
But the kids at the YouthTube Centre in Clarenville don't need to buy off the rack — they have creativity.
Supplied with felt, pompoms, scissors and lots of hot glue, the kids got their hands messy this season to make their own ugly Christmas sweaters.
Roxanna Green, executive director for the YouthTube centre, along with her co-worker Hilary Knee, provided sweaters and lots of ideas for the girls to decorate.
"They are asked to wear the ugly Christmas sweaters in school, so I thought maybe we can help them to do that," said Green.
Handle with care
Natalie McGrath, 11, took an old black-and-white pullover and turned it into Christmas morning scene, with a cotton-ball snowman, a felt tree and pipe-cleaner candy canes.
She plans to wear her sweater at Christmas parties this year. As for washing the latest addition to her seasonal wardrobe, McGrath said that's much harder to figure out.
"That I don't know. Just make sure mom don't wash the thing," said McGrath.
Risky crafting
This isn't the first time nine-year-old Tegan Kuehl has decorated her own wardrobe.
For her ugly Christmas sweater, Kuehl reimagined buttons as snowflakes to create a snowman scene on her red-and-black checkered pullover.
But being crafty isn't without risks.
"I'm very messy with hot glue," said Kuel.