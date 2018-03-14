Man accused of threatening Clarenville school back in custody

The man accused of making a threat serious enough to shut down three Clarenville-area schools on Tuesday is back in custody.

Gordon Wheaton was first arrested Tuesday morning, as a result of a threatening email the RCMP say he sent the day before.

The 45-year-old was released on strict conditions Tuesday afternoon.

The RCMP went to his house to perform a curfew check that night, and police arrested Wheaton for failing to abide by a condition not to consume drugs or illegal substances.

Wheaton has been remanded until Friday, when he is due in court again for a bail hearing.

Police are reluctant to confirm exactly what the initial threat was. According to Staff Sgt. Larry Turner it was directed toward Riverside Elementary, but not specific to any person at the school.