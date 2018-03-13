Schools in Clarenville were shut down Tuesday morning after police received a threatening email on Monday.

Staff Sgt. Larry Turner of the Clarenville RCMP said the email was "a threat to attend one of the schools" sent by a man from the community.

That man is now in custody and is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.

"We spent a lot of time throughout the night conducting surveillance and put a lot of person hours in on this," said Turner. "We're relieved today that we've got the situation under control."

Turner said the decision to close the schools was made by the school board, after discussions with police.

Now that the man is in custody, schools will reopen this afternoon.

Turner said he cannot give any details about the contents of the email or the exact nature of the threat because the case has not been before the court.

"We felt it was important enough to consult with the English School District," he said.

"We don't take this stuff lightly."