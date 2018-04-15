Clarenville farmers' market to welcome 2nd season with new building

The Clarenville farmers' market is hoping to build upon its successful first season, and a new permanent building — complete with glass garage doors and washroom facilities — will be a big part of the plans.

Work on the existing market site is expected to begin this week, with hopes of finishing by June 23, the first day of market season, said Krista Chapman, managing director of Farm and Market Clarenville.

"Every single person on the board, and all the staff, have been certainly feet-to-the-floor running every day, trying to get this full speed ahead and get this up and running," she said.

The Farm and Market Clarenville site as it appeared last year, during the market's first season. (Farm and Market Clarenville/Facebook)

On Friday the federal and provincial governments announced $300,000 in funding that will be used to construct a modern building on the existing market site.

"It's awesome news," Chapman told CBC's Central Morning Show. "We would not be able to do what we are doing without funding from the government. It certainly would not be possible to expand at the rate we're expanding."

Building on first season's successes

The market had a successful first season last summer, operating in a large tent on its current site.

But when high winds made the tent unsafe, the market had to close in the earlier in the fall than originally planned.

That won't be a problem this season, thanks to the new building, Chapman said.

The new digs will also solve another problem from last year: folks at the market had to go to a nearby hotel to use the bathroom, she said.

There were no bathrooms inside the tent at the Clarenville farmers' market last year. (Farm and Market Clarenville/Facebook)

The market's new home will have indoor washroom facilities, and glass garage doors that can be opened up on nice days.

"There's no barrier for outside, because what is outside at that market is beautiful and we would like to see it while we're in the building," Chapman said.

With a new building will come more plans, Chapman said, with potential events including a dog parade, a classic car day, and an international food festival.

The Clarenville farmers' market will open on June 23, and run every Saturday into the fall months.