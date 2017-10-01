Clare Follett is still in high school, but she is already a seasoned musician and recording producer.

In 2016, the St. John's musician arranged, performed and recorded the entire 52-song catalog of the band Marianas Trench.

This year, she's picked the best of her collection of 40 original songs to produce her debut album, Neck Deep.

Follett knows she is a rarity in the world of music production, where producers are overwhelmingly older and male. She has some advice for other young women and girls following in her footsteps.

"Just keep pushing through," said Follett.

"If you're good, you're good."

Have a listen to Clare Follett's conversation with Weekend AM host Heather Barrett.

Do you have a new album of music that Weekend AM should know about for First Listen? Email us wam@cbc.ca and tell us about it.

You can hear First Listen Sundays on Weekend AM from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. (5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. in most of Labrador) on CBC Radio One.