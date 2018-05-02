This Michigan man needs 530,000 retweets to come see his Newfoundland girlfriend

C.J. Poirier of Clarkston, Mich., was down on his luck.

He works full-time as barista but struggles to meet his living expenses and pay off the student loans he incurred studying software design, until he dropped out because he had to work full time.

Then he met a Corner Brook woman online last June — and fell in love.

Now Air Canada has offered him a free round-trip plane ticket so he and Becca Warren can meet in person for the first time — but he needs some help.

Because of my financial status, I wouldn’t be able to afford a ticket to Newfoundland to see my girlfriend. So I’ve taken a shot in the dark...<br><br>If we can get 530k Retweets, the people over at <a href="https://twitter.com/AirCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AirCanada</a> will give me a free round trip flight.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/530KforBecca?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#530KforBecca</a> <a href="https://t.co/Woedbzvyql">https://t.co/Woedbzvyql</a> —@TheCJPoirier

"When Becca and I started talking, it was kinda just love at first sight," Poirier, 19, told CBC News on Wednesday.

"But as we got to know each other over time, it became more than that. We really hit it off more than I think either of us were expecting, and it's been awesome. I can't imagine a day going by where I'm not talking to her, and my phone bill can attest to that."

Warren says she wasn't really looking for a relationship at the time, but she fell in love with Poirier's personality.

"He's just such a goofy, quirky fellow that it makes me smile," said Warren, who works as a cashier at a movie theatre in Corner Brook.

I've been humbled with how much support has been coming in with this campaign. - C.J. Poirier

But the cost of a plane ticket is very much out of the reach of Poirier, a barista and college student.

"I exhausted every option I thought I had," he said.

Shot in the dark

"I tried to get more hours at work, that didn't work," he said.

"I tried to get a second job but no one would hire me because of the hours I'm already working. I tried to do graphic design commission work but that didn't pan out well. I've been streaming a lot on my personal YouTube channel and Twitch to try to help get donations that way, and that didn't really work out too well."

Warren's financial situation is similar: minimum wage and not getting full-time hours.

So Poirier figured he's take a shot in the dark and asked Air Canada on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon how many retweets he'd need for a free round-trip ticket to Newfoundland.

I was like, 'Holy heck, you are the craziest human I have ever met in my whole life.' - Becca Warren

"What's the population of Newfoundland?" responded the airline's official Twitter account. Roughly 530,000, Poirier said. "K, that," said Air Canada, and the quest — and a hashtag, #530KforBecca — is on.

Warren said she didn't know he was going to do that.

"I was out with my mom and my brother, picking up some groceries, and all of a sudden he calls me, and he's like, 'I need you to open up Snapchat, see what I sent you,'" she said.

"He's like, 'Air Canada responded to this tweet I posted,' and I was like, 'Holy heck, you are the craziest human I have ever met in my whole life.'"

Slowly getting there

As of Wednesday morning, Poirier's plea, posted Tuesday afternoon, had hit 5,000 RTs.

"We're getting there," he said. "Very slowly, but we're getting there."

There's a deadline, though — he'd had to schedule his time off work, so he booked off the week of May 13 which he'd hoped would give him enough time to save the money for the trip. But that didn't pan out, so the Twitter clock is ticking.

"The way that it's going right now, I'm very confident, but even if we don't make it I'll be happy. I've been humbled with how much support has been coming in with this campaign, and I didn't think that I would even get 1,000 … let alone even 5,000."

First date already planned

Warren didn't think at first it would go anywhere, but once the RT count started getting up into the thousands, in less than 24 hours, she's starting to think it might be possible.

"People have been so wonderful so far, and I know that if some bigger Newfoundland celebrities or more news media starts to cover it, then who knows, you know? There's a whole world out there with a lot more people than 530,000."

If it works, a first date location has been set.

"He's super-curious about what Canadian McDonald's is," she said. "Apparently our McCafe selection is a lot more impressive than in Michigan."