Singer-songwriter Dallas Green, better known by the alias City and Colour, has included three Newfoundland shows on his Canadian tour this spring.

The 28-show tour will make two stops in St. John's at The Majestic on Saturday, May 13 and Sunday, May 14. The tour will then wrap up with a final show in Corner Brook at the Arts and Culture on Monday, May 15.

Green is known for his contributions as guitarist and vocalist for the band Alexisonfire before leaving to focus on his career under the name City and Colour.

Tickets for the solo tour go on sale Friday, Feb. 3 at 12 p.m. local time. One dollar from each ticket will be donated to the charity Music Counts.

"I've been wanting to do this for awhile — just me, my guitar and you guys, in local theatres across Canada," Green wrote on his Facebook page when he announced the tour. "Back to basics."