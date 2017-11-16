The riding association hasn't made it official, but Liberals are tweeting Thursday that Churence Rogers is the party's candidate in the Bonavista-Burin-Trinity byelection.

Rogers was one of five men seeking the nomination to run in the seat vacated by MP Judy Foote, who retired in September.

Foote won the 2015 election with 82 per cent of the vote, the largest margin of victory in the country.

A vote was held Tuesday and Wednesday in several locations throughout the far-flung riding, with party members ranking candidates in order of preference.

While Rogers has not commented on the results, one of the other candidates running acknowledged his win in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon.

"We came up a little short, folks — it was very close," wrote Pete Soucy.

"Congratulations to the Liberal Candidate for Bonavista-Burin-Trinity, Mr. Churence Rogers. We wish him the very best in the Dec. 11 by-election."

Pete Soucy posted his congratulations to Churence Rogers via Facebook on Thursday. (Fred Hutton/CBC)

Rogers, mayor of the amalgamated town of Centreville-Wareham-Trinity, has also served as head of the provincial federation of municipalities.

He did not immediately respond to a message asking for comment.

The Conservative candidate in the riding is Mike Windsor.





