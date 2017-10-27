Two people are in custody after a flurry of activity in Churchill Square in St. John's late Friday afternoon, that had diners taking cover under their tables.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said officers were in the area as part of an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

Staff at the Fort Amherst Pub told patrons to get under the tables after seeing someone with a gun outside the restaurant, which turned out to be an undercover officer with his weapon drawn chasing a suspect.

Details on the people in custody were not immediately available.