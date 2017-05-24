Two men charged with attempted murder in St. John's have been convicted of lesser offences Wednesday, one day after entering guilty pleas.

Jason Marsh, 38, and Christopher Shaw, 34, were on trial for two separate shooting incidents in 2013. The one in Williams Heights in November involved attempted murder charges.

Charles Lacosta was shot three times with a .22 caliber gun. He was hospitalized for weeks and required several operations.

The other shooting happened on Boyle Street two months earlier, which resulted in aggravated assault charges. In that shooting, Kyle Mullett had taken a shotgun blast to the chest and was in hospital for five days.

In Supreme Court in St. John's Wednesday, Marsh admitted he was the shooter in both events and that no one else was involved.

He was subsequently convicted of aggravated assault for both shootings. Shaw, Marsh's co-accused, has been convicted of weapons offenses.

It is expected the attempted murder charge both men were facing will be withdrawn at a later date, and the Crown is also expected to withdraw the violent offenses against Shaw stemming from the shootings.

Sentencing submissions will be heard in court in early August.