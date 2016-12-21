This time of year many people are planning to spend the holidays with family, and some of the dogs at the SPCA in Happy Valley-Goose Bay will get to do that, too.

Five of the nine dogs currently being cared for by the shelter will spend the festive season with foster families.

"Christmas is always a special time of year, so I figure everybody should be allowed to have a family for Christmas," said shelter employee Florence Dickers.

The Happy Valley-Goose Bay SPCA has been finding Christmas foster families for its animals for years. It gives both the animals and shelter volunteers a break. (Happy Valley-Goose Bay SPCA)

The cats will stay behind, along with Ellie and Kristian — two dogs that can't be separated and would need a family with a fenced-in yard and a lot of love to give.

'I hope they're failed fosters. That's when you foster and you fall in love with the animal and you keep them.' - Florence Dickers

"You can't touch Ellie, she's still kind of shy," Dickers told CBC Radio's Labrador Morning.

"She wants you to like her, and she wants to like you, but she got that fear … she loves when you talk to her though, her tail wags right hard."

'Failed fosters'

Kelly and Saggy — a mother and daughter left homeless after their owner died — don't have a foster family yet either, but Dickers is hopeful they'll find someone willing on take on the two bigger dogs.

Kelly and Saggy (pronounced Shaggy) have been homeless for several months. ( Happy Valley-Goose Bay SPCA)

The five vacationing dogs won't return to the shelter until early January, and Dickers is hoping some of them will find a forever home in the process.

"I hope they're failed fosters. That's when you foster and you fall in love with the animal and you keep them," said Dickers, whose own failed fosters include a dog, two cats and a hedgehog.

Ranger is one of five dogs on vacation from the shelter. His Christmas gift came early — Ranger was a 'failed foster' who was adopted Tuesday. (Happy Valley-Goose Bay SPCA)

Rescue work doesn't stop just because it's Christmas, and Dickers said the shelter is still compiling a list of foster families willing to help, either with the four dogs currently at the shelter or others that may come in over the holidays.

"We could have one or two pups today, and tomorrow we might have 18."

If you aren't in a position to foster, Dickers said the shelter can always use treats, blankets, cat litter and dog food of any kind.

You can reach them at (709) 896-7387, or find more information on the Happy Valley-Goose Bay SPCA website.