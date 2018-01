For most people around town, the Christmas season has wrapped up.

Stockings and ornaments are now in storage, lights have been taken down and trees have been sent to the chopping block.

That's where the people working at the tree recycling drop-off spot by Quidi Vidi Lake come in.

CBC's Zach Goudie got a look an up-close look at just what it takes to dispose of the thousands of Christmas trees the City of St. John's gets annually.



Check out the process in the video below.