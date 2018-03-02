Retired astronaut colonel Chris Hadfield will be in St. John's on Saturday, the last stop on a cross-Canada speaking tour.

Hadfield was the first Canadian astronaut to walk in space and command the International Space Station, and made a name for himself by sharing his experiences on social media and incorporating music into broadcasts from orbit.

Now that both his feet are firmly back on Earth, he's made it his mission to continue sharing his insights and stories, including what he thinks are the big technological breakthroughs that will change our lives.

The International Space Station was Hadfield's home for 166 days from December 2012 to March 2013. (NASA)

Hadfield will discuss those insights Saturday night at the Holy Heart Theatre as part of his Canada 151 tour, and while his focus is on activities happening across Canada, he tries to tailor each talk to the city he's in.

"I've been lucky enough to cross Canada more than just about anyone ever. I've crossed Canada thousands of times on board spaceships and driven across it in a '62 Bug and get a real feel for the whole country," he told the St. John's Morning Show.

"St. John's, of course, is where so much of the story began, when John Cabot came over in 1497 and discovered, or at least names, New Found Land, and presented it to the king, I'll start the story right there."

Well travelled enough for ya? Hadfield estimates he has travelled around the world 2,650 times on the International Space Station. (Max Rosenstein)

That story will take the audience through what Hadfeld feels are some of the amazing things happening across the country, with a focus on how much technological change is speeding up in today's hyperconnected world.

Life-long education

One of the key messages he hopes people will go home with is how important it is to be open to education all through our lives, not just when we are young and going to school.

"The pace of invention has accelerated wildly," he said. "If you're a young student in high school or university right now, you should be thinking that way. Get really expert in some area, but expect your expertise to become stale faster than it has done in the past."

An artist's rendering of the TransPod hyperloop on a track leading to downtown Toronto. Hadfield says the proposed technology is just one of the many advancements he thinks will change our lives in the years to come. (TransPod)

Some areas that Hadfield sees as potentially changing our daily lives have to do with transportation (think Hyperloop, SpaceX, and more) and how humans are increasingly getting a better fundamental understanding of the Earth through advances in modern satellites and the scientific study of matter and life at the subatomic level.

And, of course, the former astronaut will be sharing his stories of what life was like orbiting the Earth every 90 minutes, walking in space and the unique perspective that gave him about the world we all call home.

"I came home feeling immensely satisfied that all of the decades that I put into it and my crew put into it, that we had really prevailed and handed off the spaceship in better shape than we'd received," he said.

"Having that rare opportunity to step back, truly see the world and then come back into it, just I feel incredible privileged to have done that."