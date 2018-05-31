'Hard to believe' says family of worker killed in fall from St. John's building

The sister of a man killed in an industrial accident in downtown St. John's Monday says the reality of what happened still hasn't sunk in.

"It's just so hard to believe he was there one day, and then gone the next," his half-sister Christine Day told the St. John's Morning Show.

Chris Fifield, a 26-year-old from Conception Bay South, died after falling from a 12-storey building under construction at Springdale and New Gower Streets.

"I didn't really put two and two together until he hadn't texted me about coming to my house for supper," she said.

"When I couldn't get a hold of him, or reach him, I started to realize it could have been him."

Chris Fifield died after falling from this construction site near the Delta Hotel in St. John's Monday afternoon. (Katie Breen/CBC)

According to Day, Fifield was a surveyor who was a dedicated employee and hard worker. The family isn't sure what caused him to fall off the roof, as the investigation is still ongoing.

Witnesses saw Fifield falling from the under-construction Hilton Garden Inn around 4 p.m. Monday. All work has stopped at the site as police investigate.

Remembering her brother

In the meantime, the family is preparing for Friday's funeral, and Day said it still won't be real to her until she sees her late brother Thursday at the wake.

"It's going to be pretty hard tonight at the funeral home. There's still that hope at the back of your mind that they made a mistake and it's not him." she said.

Members of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and St. John's Regional Fire Department attended the scene of a fatal industrial accident at a Hilton Garden Inn on Monday. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

A GoFundMe has been set up in support of Fifield's family, which Day said will help with the costs associated with losing him unexpectedly at such a young age.

Day said all they can do now is get through the next few days and remember her brother as a man loved in the family.

"It's still hard to believe. He was only at my house Sunday night playing with my kids," she said. "My kids would just run to him. They loved to see him come and be stuck to his side the whole time he would be there."