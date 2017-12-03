Families in the St. John's area came together Saturday to support Habitat for Humanity NL at the organization's second annual Great Big Chocolate Build.



The event let kids build fun chocolate houses in support of building real houses for families who make use of Habitat's services.

"It's a chance for children to become involved in a habitat build in a different sense," said Habit for Humanity NL executive director Sandra Whiffen.



"It's a fun-filled family event, and the proceeds from this event go towards Habitat builds across Newfoundland and Labrador"

Organizer Sandra Whiffen says the event is a great way to get kids involved in helping out Habit for Humanity (Andrew Sampson/CBC)

Whiffen says Habitat has two ongoing builds on the Avalon Peninsula: a triplex in Conception Bay South that three families will move into, and another build located in downtown St. John's.

"Some people live in inadequate overcrowded housing. They've never lived in a house before," she said.

"This is an opportunity for them to own their own home and have pride in home ownership."

About 100 people attended each of the three sessions held Saturday, said Whiffen.

"Hopefully next year will be even bigger and we'll be able to put more money towards building homes in Newfoundland and Labrador."