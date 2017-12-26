A graduate student originally from Marystown who is making waves in Scotland for her work on psychological health says the holiday season can be a particularly hard time of the year for those living with mental illness.

Chloe Walsh is one of five students recently named a "Future World Changer" by the University of Glasgow, where she is a graduate student in psychology.



"I'm glad to talk about it because it's just something that I feel like more people should, and the more you do the more normal it becomes," said Walsh, who earned recognition for making a video guide for students to escaping the big city without actually leaving town.

Walsh initiates these conversations with friends herself, she said, asking how they are feeling and handling their responsibilities and daily lives.

"I think sometimes questions like that are important questions to ask," she told the St. John's Morning Show.

Accessing help can be challenging

A similar message was shared in a Facebook post that discussed supports for people struggling with mental health by Clarenville music teacher Victoria Best, who was recognized with a 150 Faces of Clarenville award this summer for her advocacy and support work for mental health.

Best, who also wrote Facebook posts about her struggles to access mental health care in the province, took her own life earlier this month.

Help for mental illness can be found, Walsh said, but there are barriers to accessing that help — not just the waiting lists that many people find themselves on to access therapy or treatment, but also the stigma around mental health that many people still hold.

'There's lots of help out there, if they can seek it and even just open up to one person.' - Chloe Walsh

"Growing up in a small town in rural Newfoundland, there were quite a few mental health problems," Walsh said.

She saw these problems in friends, family, and classmates, she said, but felt helpless to make a difference for them because she lacked the education or means to do so at the time. The experience drove her to study psychology and work to become a psychologist, and her own parents are a psychologist and a guidance counsellor.

Students can also struggle at year-end

These challenges exist for students as well, Walsh said, especially in the final weeks of the year, when students are often writing exams and final papers, and some may be getting ready to finish up their degree programs.

"It's a lot when you're so excited for the holidays and you just want to get home. I know, especially with me being away from home, it's like you just want to hurry up and get it over with," Walsh said.

People should know that their feelings of struggle are valid and not something they should expect to simply brush off or cannot get help for, Walsh said.

"There's lots of help out there, if they can seek it and even just open up to one person, open up to a friend or someone they can trust," she said.

Even sharing their worries with one person can make a difference, she said.

If you know this time of year is harder for someone, take the time to reach out, Walsh said.

"It's important to reach out and take some time to see people and like I said, just ask them how they're doing," she said. "Just small acts of kindness can sometimes go a long way."

If you are in distress or considering suicide, there are places to turn for support, including your doctor or Newfoundland and Labrador's Mental Health Crisis Centre at (709) 737-4668. The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention also has information about where to find help.