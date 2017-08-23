The province failed a 12-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted by her stepfather, and given an abortion without the proper counselling and screening for abuse, says Newfoundland and Labrador child and youth advocate Jacqueline Lake Kavanagh.

"[I am] saddened and shocked by what happened to this little girl," Lake Kavanagh said as her office released an investigative report Wednesday focusing on the case.

'A child who presents at a community agency or regional health authority to terminate a pregnancy should not be treated as an adult.'

- Jacqueline Lake Kavanagh

According to the report, the girl's family moved from another province to Newfoundland and Labrador for a period of five months.

The girl was sexually assaulted by her stepfather — who she believed was actually her biological father — and became pregnant.

When the stepfather brought the 12-year-old to Planned Parenthood for an abortion, the girl told a doctor she had consensual sex with her teenage boyfriend.

Lake Kavanagh said the investigation found that the stepfather's guardianship was not verified and the age of the boyfriend was not questioned.

"Saddened and shocked by what happened to this little girl" say child advocate Lake-Kavanagh #cbcnl — @CBCMarkQuinn

At Planned Parenthood the girl and her stepfather were referred to Eastern Health. No screening for abuse occurred at the hospital, and there was no referral for counselling services before or after the abortion.

The procedure was performed despite two portions of the consent form being left blank, including the legal capacity of the stepfather.

Following the abortion, the girl was discharged from the hospital with her stepfather.

Convicted in another province

Lake Kavanagh's report said the girl complained about her stepfather two years later, after the family moved to another province.

The girl told authorities the man had assaulted her for 26 months, and she had a second abortion.

He was convicted and sentenced to 16 years in jail for assaulting her and others.

Lake Kavanagh said alarms should go off when a 12-year-old goes to a hospital looking for an abortion, but that didn't happen in this case.

"The child and youth advocate is unequivocal that a child who presents at a community agency or regional health authority to terminate a pregnancy should not be treated as an adult," she said.

Step father was charged and convicted in another province. — @CBCMarkQuinn

"A collective effort is required to do better for and by these children. Some of this work has already begun and where brand new efforts are required, they should be undertaken without delay," Lake Kavanagh said.

Her investigation found that in addition to the girl's story, her siblings were also the focus of multiple separate reports to the Department of Children, Seniors and Social Development regarding supervision and safety concerns.

Investigative report

The investigative report identified several areas for improvement and makes seven recommendations.

For the health care system: "The need for child-focused screening and coordination of services; the need for improved knowledge among health care professionals on relevant protection legislation; the need for a review of policies and practices on consent for minors."

And for the Department of Children, Seniors and Social Development: "The need for appropriate protective intervention and follow up."