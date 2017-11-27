A man is facing a list of charges, including making child pornography and sexual assault, following his arrest this weekend.

Members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of Newfoundland and Labrador, with assistance from Gander RCMP, arrested the 22-year-old on Nov. 25.

He's also charged with possessing child pornography, sexual interference, sexual exploitation and voyeurism.

The investigation started in September, and is continuing with support from the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary's child abuse sexual assault unit.

Police said they will not be releasing the identity of the man arrested in order to protect the identity of the victim(s).

The man was brought to provincial court in St. John's for an appearance Monday.

The matter has been set over to Wednesday afternoon for a bail hearing.