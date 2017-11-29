A St. John's man has been arrested and charged with child luring and making arrangements to commit a sexual offence against a child.

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, which is comprised of Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and RCMP members, said the accused, 44, appeared at provincial court in St. John's Wednesday.

The investigation has been ongoing since April of this year, a news release said.

"CFSEU-NL would like to remind parents that any child can be victimized by online predators throughout the world and encourages all parents to monitor their children's internet activities," Insp. Derek Santosuosso said in the release.

The man was released with strict conditions, and is expected back in court on Jan. 15, 2018.

This latest arrest comes on the heels of another big bust by the CFSEU.

Members arrested a man, 22, last weekend and charged him with making child pornography, sexual assault, sexual interference, possessing child pornography, sexual exploitation and voyeurism.