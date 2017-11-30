City council is looking into offering free child care to anyone attending public meetings in the evenings.

Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary raised the idea in a council meeting on Monday evening, asking city staff to investigate the possibility of giving councillors and members of the public access to free childcare.

She received backlash online from people saying it was a measure to give councillors a perk, but Hope Jamieson doesn't see it that way.

"This is not about me," said the councillor for Ward 2 and mother of a toddler.

"This is about the people of St. John's and how they're able to engage with their government."

St. John's Ward 2 Councillor Hope Jamieson says the idea of providing free childcare during public meetings is not to benefit her, or other councillors, but members of the general public who wish to raise their concerns. (CBC)

"I think we need to expand this to extend it to the public so they can participate in public meetings more fully."

Jamieson said she had nothing to do with the idea, although she does support it.

'This is a political issue'

One of the dissenting voices in the conversation has been Helen Escott, a writer and former communications strategist with the RCMP.

"For me, this is a political issue," she told the St. John's Morning Show.

"This is about a group of politicians who told us they could do the job better than the last group of politicians that was there ... They get the job and one of the first things these politicians do is try to give themselves a perk that no other citizen in the city has," Escott said.

Helen Escott says for her, this is a political issue about councillors giving themselves a perk the previous council did not have. (Paula Gale/CBC)

Jamieson disagrees, since it is something they are looking at being available for everyone — citizen, councillor or city staff.

"I pay for daycare when I come to work at city hall just like everyone else here does, and I am fortunate to be able to afford that," Jamieson said. "But daycares close at 5:30 most often, and our public meetings happen in the evenings."

'There's no personal gain for me in this ask.'

- Coun. Sheilagh O'Leary

And for those who complained about the cost to taxpayers, Jamieson said it would be a small hit to the public coffers.

According to Jamieson, there were 13 public meetings in 2016. The cost of using a childcare worker from the city's recreation department to cover those meetings would be a total of $546.

"That is an extremely low number compared to the benefits," she said. "We really want to hear the voices of young people with children, because we want them to stay here."

City can lead the way, says O'Leary

Speaking to the St. John's Morning Show on Thursday, O'Leary said this issue was never about her.

"I had to carry my four-year-old like a football to public hearings," she said. "But this is not a personal issue for me any longer … There's no personal gain for me in this ask."

She would, however, like to see the city lead the way in pushing for better access to childcare in the workplace.

Deputy Mayor Sheilagh O'Leary is the one who proposed city staff look into the possibility of providing childcare at public meetings during evenings. (Jeremy Eaton/CBC)

Responding to that sentiment, Escott — who said she is a supporter of Sheilagh O'Leary — disagreed again.

"That's not going to happen," she said. "I mean, show me one company that's going to offer free daycare because city council does."

Jamieson doesn't expect it will spontaneously inspire employers to dish out thousands of dollars on better access to childcare, but it is still a move in the right direction.

"I think this a really good, little, tiny, first step forward and I think the city can set a great example when it comes to providing a space for childcare."