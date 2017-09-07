Sentencing has been delayed for two Newfoundland and Labrador men who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection with the 2016 death of a man in Conception Bay South.

The Crown and defence had proposed a 7 1/2 year sentence, but provincial court judge Colin Flynn said Thursday sentencing would not proceed.

Chesley Lucas and Calvin Kenny were originally charged with first-degree murder for their role in the death of Steven Miller, 25, who was abducted from his home in Seal Cove in July, 2016.

Miller's body was found at the end of a driveway in Conception Bay South.

Calvin Kenny and Chesley Lucas are escorted into court Thursday by Sheriff's officers. (CBC)

Lucas, 23, and Kenny, 26, pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter, as well as arson, robbery and confinement.

The courtroom was standing room only, packed with police officers, lawyers, family and friends of the accused.

The Crown and defence have asked for time to consider the judge's decision to delay sentencing.

Details of the case are covered under a publication ban, since another man charged in Miller's killing could still face a first-degree murder trial.

Paul Connolly is set to appear in court in September.

A fourth person, Kyle Morgan, pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact to manslaughter and was sentenced in August to one year in prison.