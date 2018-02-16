Two men are appealing their sentences for killing Steven Miller in Conception Bay South.

Chesley Lucas and Calvin Kenny were sentenced last month by Judge Colin Flynn to 12 years and six months in prison — which was five years more than what was recommended by Crown and defence lawyers.

Lucas and Kenny had entered guilty pleas on charges of home invasion, manslaughter, forcible confinement and arson in relation to the July 2016 incident in Seal Cove.

The facts of the case cannot be reported because another accused, Paul Connolly, is still before the justice system.

Lucas's lawyer said he has filed an appeal. Kenny's lawyer, Bob Buckingham, confirmed for CBC News Friday that he intends to do the same.

Buckingham expressed frustration at the time of the sentencing that a judge would reject a joint submission from Crown and defence lawyers.

Miller was killed in 2016 following a home invasion in Seal Cove, Conception Bay South.

His home was set on fire, and his body was found with stab wounds at the end of a driveway.