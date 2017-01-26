Newfoundland and Labrador businessman Ches Penney, founder of the Penney Group of Companies, has died.

Penney's daughter, Gail Penney, confirmed that he died Thursday evening surrounded by his family, after months living with a brain injury suffered after a fall. He was 84.

Penney was chairman of the Penney Group, which calls itself "one of Newfoundland and Labrador's largest private commercial enterprises."

Penney launched his career in banking, working as a junior clerk at the Canadian Bank of Commerce in St. John's.

Later, after striking out on his own, he would move into construction, automobile sales, energy services and real estate.

He was named to the Order of Canada in 2010.

I am so sad that my friend and colleague Ches Penney has passed away. NL business icon and inspiration to many. My heart is with his family. pic.twitter.com/rxGfGiLqFJ — @PaulAntleNL

After being granted an honourary degree by Memorial University in 2005, Penney told students that he was born in Carbonear in 1932, the oldest of 12 children.

An introduction given to the businessman at the ceremony says the Penney Group at the time held 60 different companies and employed more than 3,000 people.

In 2009, Penney donated $1 million towards a new YMCA that opened on Ridge Road in St. John's.

"He was all about community, all about giving back, and very humble," Gail Penney said.

"He recognized that the community is what helped him be successful, and giving back to the community was as natural to him as … feeding his family."

'Such a great tutor, such a great father'

Gail Penney, one of 9 children, worked alongside her father for years.

She's now president of the Penney Group of Companies, and told CBC News that she was thankful for the guidance her father gave her.

She said she'll remember fondly the days where he would sit beside her, at her desk, and talk about the business issues of the day.

"I will miss his encouragement and I will miss his guidance," she said. "Such a great tutor, such a great father."

Gail Penney worked alongside her father for 12 years, she says. (Pennecon)

Eight of Penney's surviving children are in St. John's, and spent time with their father before he died.

She says the entire family is broken-hearted.

"He was a wonderful role model. He always told us what he felt. He told us the truth, he was a realist. He helped us to see the world through real eyes. He was a great inspiration to us all."

Pennney says her father taught her and her family to face troubles head on. And in his business career, he did experience trouble.

He told students, staff and family at the 2005 convocation that a large construction business he owned in central Newfoundland had failed in 1970, mostly due to his "own neglect."

"The world is an unpredictable place. Like the ocean that surrounds the island on which we live, life is constantly changing," he said in his address. "It presents new challenges and opportunities every day."

"Yes, you should listen to your head, and take steps to minimize risk, but please, listen to your heart. If there is something you really want to do, a dream that you long to fulfil, then by all means, go for it."