Family and friends of Ches Penney gathered Tuesday afternoon to say another goodbye to the St. John's businessman.

A funeral service for Penney was held at 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army Citadel on Adams Avenue in St. John's.

It included singing and a tribute by Penney's daughter, Gail Penney.

She thanked the many caregivers that helped her father before his death, including his wife Iris Petten.

"Just before he passed away, he opened his eyes, and I looked in, and his eyes were filled with love and light," she said.

"I believe he was looking at life above, and he was loving what he saw."

Penney was chairman of the Penney Group, which calls itself "one of Newfoundland and Labrador's largest private commercial enterprises."

He died last Thursday, after months of living with a brain injury suffered as a result of a fall. He was 84.