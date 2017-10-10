After a full year of speculation, and eight months of touring the province, Ches Crosbie says he will announce at the end of this month whether he'll seek the leadership of the Newfoundland and Labrador Progressive Conservative Party.

But he's leaving little doubt about what that decision will be.

"I'm getting more positive support than neutral or negative support. So that's obviously going to factor into my decision," Crosbie said during an interview.

"I get a good feeling from people about what's keeping them up at night."

The longtime lawyer and member of a well-known political and business family in Newfoundland and Labrador spoke with CBC News by telephone Tuesday, following a picnic on the Gander River and while driving to Burlington on the Baie Verte Peninsula.

He's faced growing criticism in recent days from political watchers who say his prolonged flirtation with the leadership contest is growing tiresome, and there have been calls for him to make it official, one way or another.

Dude, are you running or not? Because this hokey pokey campaign is getting silly. Just declare. — @CochraneCBC

Crosbie answered that criticism Tuesday, saying he's visited most of the 40 districts in the province, and "I'm very close to making my mind up and making an announcement."

He also stressed there's still plenty of time, since the deadline to enter the race is not until Jan. 15, with a vote, if necessary, scheduled to take place on April 28 of next year.