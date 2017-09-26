Despite speculation that Ches Crosbie will run in the upcoming Mount Pearl byelection, the St. John's lawyer says he will not be offering.

During a conversation with Here and Now's Anthony Germain, Crosbie said he was focusing only on the PC party leadership right now.

"It is a serious effort that has to be mounted and the people of that district deserves their full attention," he said.

"I don't think it's a smart thing to do, and I don't think people would appreciate it if you divided your attention."

While he is the only person to express interest in running for the party's leadership, Crosbie has still yet to fully commit to it. He says he wants to visit all 40 voting districts in the province before making his decision. He has 10 left to visit.

Crosbie also discussed his campaign videos, his love of James Bond movies and his perceived charisma problem.