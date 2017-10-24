After eight months of "listening" to the people of Newfoundland and Labrador, Ches Crosbie has made his decision — one that comes as no surprise.

The longtime lawyer, known for his class action lawsuits around the province, will run for the leadership of the Progressive Conservative party.

The announcement came on Tuesday evening at the Quidi Vidi Brewery in St. John's.

"Our best days are still ahead," Crosbie said in a news release issued at the same time as his announcement.

"I'm confident that with the right leadership, the right team, and the right plan, we can reclaim the future of this province we love."

Crosbie said his platform will focus on three issues: rebuilding the economy, restoring confidence in government and "revitilizing the PC Party."

He has also proposed a "debt brake law," putting a ceiling on the amount of provincial debt in relation to the size of the economy.

Cross-province listening tour

Crosbie has spent most of 2017 travelling around the province to meet with people in all districts. He told CBC News in September that he would not make a decision until he had visited every district in the province.

He also said he would not run for the vacant seat in Mount Pearl North, left empty when Steve Kent resigned to take a position with the City of Mount Pearl.

Crosbie ran for the federal Conservative nomination in the riding of Avalon in the last federal election, but the party rejected his application, saying he was not the type of nominee they were looking for.

He is the son of John Crosbie, one of the most well-known and longest-serving politicians in Newfoundland and Labrador's history.

PC Leader Paul Davis confirmed Tuesday to CBC that he is not pursuing the leadership in the future.

"Decision has been made for some time. I will not be running (for) leader," he said.