After months of speculation, Ches Crosbie is confirming he is interested in running for leader of the Progressive Conservative Party of Newfoundland and Labrador.

"Our greatest crisis is a leadership crisis in government ... I want to bring back hope and confidence," Crosbie stated in a media release distributed Wednesday morning.

Crosbie said he is politically motivated because "few feel confident about the future of the province, people are nervous and discontented about jobs and the economy."

'Connect with Crosbie' tour

The St. John's lawyer, and son of Tory legend John Crosbie, has taken on high-profile cases in the past, including class action lawsuits over breast cancer testing and video lottery terminals.

Now, he will spend the next several months travelling the province on a "Connect with Crosbie" speaking tour.

It's a way for people "to get to know him and decide for themselves whether he has what it takes to lead confidently in a crisis," according to the media release.

No date has been set for a party leadership vote.