Chemo drugs flown to Happy Valley-Goose Bay after equipment failure

A problem with a vital piece of equipment used to mix chemotherapy drugs is causing problems for cancer patients in Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

The issue is with the fume hood at the Labrador Health Centre pharmacy, which is a used to prepare chemo drugs in a safe manner.

"It's a big metal cabinet that we do the work inside of. Your hands go inside and do the work," said Dr. Gabe Woollam, Labrador-Grenfell Health's vice president of medical services.

"Chemotherapy drugs have to be prepared in a safe and sterile manner so there's no chance of infection in the drugs, and the chemicals can be dangerous to people mixing them."

A fume hood, like the one seen in this file photo, is a special piece of equipment used to mix chemotherapy drugs. It keeps both the handler and the drugs themselves safe from contamination. (Twitter/Fitzpatrickrefferals)

The health authority has ordered a new fume hood, but it has to be custom built for the hospital's pharmacy. That could take several weeks.

Woollam said in an average week they provide chemotherapy treatment to six to 10 patients, and while there were some delays when the hood first broke they are now mostly back on schedule with getting people their drugs.

Each patient different

Cancer patients in Happy Valley-Goose Bay who are receiving chemotherapy are now being called individually by Labrador-Grenfell staff to work out a contingency plan, which for some patients could mean having to travel outside of the community.

"We were able to get everyone the chemotherapy they needed. And we'll be getting in touch with each [patient] and figuring out a plan that works individually with each of them," Woollam said.

PAL/Borealis Airlines and other groups are working with Labrador-Grenfell Health to move drugs and patients. (PAL Airlines)

Labrador-Grenfell Health has been working with PAL Airlines and other groups to come up with individual plans for each patient.

In some cases, drugs are being shipped to Happy Valley-Goose Bay from hospitals in Labrador City or St. Anthony, and in other cases, patients themselves will have to travel to get treatment — with costs covered by Labrador-Grenfell Health.

Handling of chemo drugs

The variability between patients, according to Woollam, is because of the individual differences between chemotherapy treatments.

Depending on the circumstances of each patient, the drugs are mixed differently, administered by various methods and handled in different ways.

"It all comes down to the stability of those drugs," Woollam said.

"Some of them have to be used in a very short time frame after mixing, and that can make it nearly impossible to ship the drug to the patient. But we are trying to minimize the number of people that have to travel."