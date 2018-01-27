It can be ooey, gooey, soft, firm and even stinky.

"[Cheese is] really the ultimate #HoveOff food," says Adam Blanchard, who makes his living with the dairy product.

Blanchard is the owner and cheesemaker at Five Brothers Artisan Cheese in St. John's.

When he isn't working hard making cheese and developing his business, he is known to relax by doing nothing — with a cheesy snack close at hand.

Bring on the cheese, says Adam Blanchard of Five Brothers Artisan Cheese. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Here are Blanchard's three suggestions for low maintenance snacks made with cheese, perfect for when you are #HoveOff.

Cheese and meat board

Cut up a variety of cheese and deli meats — Blanchard recommends using whatever is in the fridge at the time.

Place the pieces on a plate or a serving board, and dig out a few crackers from your kitchen cupboard to round it out.

A meat and cheese board is no fuss, no muss, says Blanchard. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

"You can sit around and eat this all all day," he said.

Grilled cheese sandwich

This snack requires some assembly and heat, according to Blanchard.

Spread two slices of bread with butter or margarine. Put one slice, buttered side down, in a frying pan on low heat.

Now, this is a good-looking grilled cheese. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Add meltable cheese, such as mozzarella, cheddar, or cheese curds, to the top of the bread. Cover with other slice of bread, buttered side out. Cook on low heat for four to five minutes, flipping once.

Nachos

On a microwave-safe plate, spread out some nacho chips. Grate cheese over the top of the chips.

Microwave the chips and cheese for two or three minutes, and serve with a side of bottled salsa, commonly found in many household refrigerators.

"Oh yeah, that's good stuff," says Blanchard, crunching contentedly.

