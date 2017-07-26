The Goulds area of St. John's will once again be gripped with Chase the Ace fever tonight, as someone may walk away with more than a million dollars in winnings.

Only 12 cards remain in the deck at the St. Kevin's Parish fundraiser, which has attracted massive crowds to the neighbourhood as thousands hope to take home a prize of $1,135,323.

Wednesday night's draw will take place at 8 p.m. NT, and CBC NL will be live streaming the event on Facebook and on YouTube starting at 7:30 p.m.

Re-do after repeat tickets sold

Last week's draw was abruptly postponed after it was discovered that duplicate tickets were in circulation.

Those holding an invalid ticket were given until 6 p.m. Wednesday to exchange their ticket for a replacement from the parish office.

Organizers said they're confident only one number was duplicated in the error, and that no fraudulent activity has taken place.

Service NL says 17 tickets were affected by last week's technical error which caused one number to appear on several tickets. (Zach Goudie/CBC)

Service NL, the government department that regulates lotteries in the province, determined a printing error caused the problem.

According to Service NL, no new tickets will be sold for Wednesday's draw — that will likely alleviate some of the long lineups that have gathered in recent weeks.

Should that duplicate number — 1378754 — be drawn Wednesday, it will be declared invalid and another ticket will be drawn.

Big consolation prize

Rules stipulate that once a ticket is drawn, the holder must present themselves at the St. Kevin's Parish Hall — or one of three verification sites — within 15 minutes.

People can also present themselves at Goulds Racetrack at the bottom of Lakeview Drive, Rona on Main Highway in the Goulds or in front of St. Kevin's High School on Backline Road.

If the winning ace of spades is not plucked from the deck Wednesday, someone will still take home a consolation prize of $172,368. The payout for the 50/50 draw is $226,612.